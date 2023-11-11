Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$150.00 at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$137.82.

Cargojet Stock Performance

TSE:CJT opened at C$85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.36. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$76.50 and a twelve month high of C$143.61.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

