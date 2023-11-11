CAVA Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAVA Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

CAVA Group stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at about $887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

