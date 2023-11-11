Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 709,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794,157 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 334,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 1,096.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 845,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 774,457 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth $108,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth $3,773,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 165.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,446,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 901,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CGAU opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.87. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.