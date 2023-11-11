Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.93 million, a P/E ratio of 237.43 and a beta of 1.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

