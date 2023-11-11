CIBC Cuts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins set a C$17.00 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRT.UN

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.67. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.57 and a 12 month high of C$16.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.