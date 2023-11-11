CIBC Cuts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$47.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.22.

Finning International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$35.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.95. The stock has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$30.93 and a 52-week high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.15. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International will post 3.7264051 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

