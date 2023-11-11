Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 784,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $43,435,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2,991.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 315,684 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

