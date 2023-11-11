Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Citi Trends by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Citi Trends by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Citi Trends Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $24.07 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $206.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.26.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.37. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Citi Trends

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,800 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,476.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 973,768 shares in the company, valued at $22,416,139.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $49,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,800 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,476.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 973,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,416,139.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,773 shares of company stock worth $1,015,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

