Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $369.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $370.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

