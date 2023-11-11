Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 534,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 457,956 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $8.82.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Featured Articles

