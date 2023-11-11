Comparing Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) & Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 33.97% 31.16% 22.28% Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arista Networks and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 0 2 17 0 2.89 Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arista Networks presently has a consensus target price of $214.72, suggesting a potential upside of 3.82%. Given Arista Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arista Networks is more favorable than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions.

67.1% of Arista Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Arista Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arista Networks and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $4.38 billion 14.69 $1.35 billion $6.00 34.47 Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 17.14

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arista Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arista Networks beats Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, telecommunication service providers, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle. In addition, it offers RADGuard, a customer-facing software; SCOT Manager; RADSOC, a security operations center; RADPMC, a property management center; fire arm detection (FAD); and RAD Light My Way. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. in August 2018. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. was founded in 2016 is based in Ferndale, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.