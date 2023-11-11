Comparing Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) & Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) and Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Molson Coors Beverage and Big Rock Brewery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Beverage 0 0 0 0 N/A Big Rock Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Beverage $11.54 billion N/A N/A $2.44 26.23 Big Rock Brewery $36.23 million 0.23 -$5.46 million ($0.62) -1.89

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Big Rock Brewery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Molson Coors Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Big Rock Brewery. Big Rock Brewery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molson Coors Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Big Rock Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Beverage N/A N/A N/A Big Rock Brewery -12.71% -22.18% -10.77%

Summary

Molson Coors Beverage beats Big Rock Brewery on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc. produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands. It also provides apparel and accessories, including jackets, headwear, sweaters, glassware, belt buckles, and coolers. The company sells its products to provincial liquor boards, grocery stores, on-premise and contract manufacturing customers; and through premises owned and/or operated by the Corporation, Big Rock's retail location and online through various e-commerce platforms. website, and third-party delivery services. Big Rock Brewery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

