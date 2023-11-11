Comparing PHINIA (PHIN) and The Competition

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PHINIA to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PHINIA and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA N/A N/A N/A PHINIA Competitors $5.53 billion $83.65 million -7.65

PHINIA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PHINIA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA N/A N/A N/A PHINIA Competitors -378.05% -219.38% -8.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PHINIA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 49.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PHINIA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 0 1 0 3.00 PHINIA Competitors 489 2488 3164 98 2.46

PHINIA currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.03%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 36.42%. Given PHINIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PHINIA is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

PHINIA beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc. develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

