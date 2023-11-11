Comparing VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) & Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Free Report) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VectivBio and Athira Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VectivBio 0 2 2 0 2.50 Athira Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

VectivBio presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.60%. Athira Pharma has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 665.77%. Given Athira Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than VectivBio.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

VectivBio has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athira Pharma has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VectivBio and Athira Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectivBio $27.34 million N/A -$93.74 million N/A N/A Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$95.64 million ($2.83) -0.52

VectivBio has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares VectivBio and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectivBio N/A N/A N/A Athira Pharma N/A -48.23% -44.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of VectivBio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats VectivBio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). VectivBio Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. As of June 29, 2023, VectivBio Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease. The company's product pipeline includes ATH-1020, an orally available brain-penetrant small molecule designed to enhance the HGF/MET system that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat neuropathic pain and neurodegenerative diseases; and ATH-1105, an orally available, brain-penetrant small molecule positive modulator of HGF/MET which is a preclinical model for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. In addition, it has a license agreement with Washington State University to offer for sale products covered by certain licensed patents, including dihexa, the chemical compound into which fosgonimeton metabolizes following administration; and collaboration and grant agreement with National Institutes of Health Grant to support ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trial for fosgonimeton. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

