Comparing Yext (NYSE:YEXT) & Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Yext has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 0 1 2 0 2.67 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yext and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Yext currently has a consensus price target of $11.95, suggesting a potential upside of 85.42%. Given Yext’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yext and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $400.85 million 2.00 -$65.94 million ($0.19) -33.92 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A

Adit EdTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -5.94% -17.83% -4.97% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -20.12% -0.81%

Summary

Yext beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

