Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock by 48.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 141,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comstock by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 79.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 255,678 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

