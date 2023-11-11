Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.16.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
