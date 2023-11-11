Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.58 and a 200 day moving average of $144.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
