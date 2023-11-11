Contrasting DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) & CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) and CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DCC and CVR Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC N/A N/A N/A $0.76 28.90 CVR Energy $10.90 billion 0.28 $463.00 million $7.85 3.85

CVR Energy has higher revenue and earnings than DCC. CVR Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A CVR Energy 8.13% 69.57% 15.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares DCC and CVR Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.9% of CVR Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of CVR Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DCC and CVR Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50

CVR Energy has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.40%. Given CVR Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVR Energy is more favorable than DCC.

Summary

CVR Energy beats DCC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services. It also offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In, addition it distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, peripherals and software, and accessories, as well as provides supply chain services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products. It also owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN). It primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P.

