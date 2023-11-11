Contrasting Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) & AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 3.83% 1.90% 1.61% Jianpu Technology -5.33% -13.36% -6.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AdTheorent and Jianpu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 2 2 0 2.50 Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AdTheorent presently has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 171.19%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

15.9% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Jianpu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $162.93 million 0.64 $29.34 million $0.06 19.67 Jianpu Technology $143.49 million 0.15 -$18.02 million ($0.40) -2.52

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology. Jianpu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Jianpu Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jianpu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products. It recommends financial products to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. The company also provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. It operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.