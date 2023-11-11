CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 114.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,523,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 1,349,325 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $10,889,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CoreCivic by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 917,105 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in CoreCivic by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,472,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 736,129 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $4,932,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CXW opened at $13.63 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $236,250. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

