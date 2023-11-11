CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $1.58 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.0% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 25,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

