Cormark Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

TSE:SSL opened at C$6.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 629.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

