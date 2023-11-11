Costello Asset Management INC Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,231 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $369.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $370.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.