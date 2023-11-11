Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$15.02 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

CPG stock opened at C$9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.79. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,098.56. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,098.56. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

