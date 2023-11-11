Critical Analysis: United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) & Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Business First Bancshares pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Business First Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Business First Bancshares and United Bancorporation of Alabama, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

This table compares Business First Bancshares and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $265.42 million 1.95 $54.26 million $2.70 7.56 United Bancorporation of Alabama $61.78 million 2.21 $18.68 million $6.90 5.60

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Business First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 19.69% 13.60% 1.13% United Bancorporation of Alabama 34.60% 19.94% 1.83%

Volatility and Risk

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien 1-4 family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products, as well as other fiduciary services and private banking products and services. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising debit and credit cards, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, receivables factoring, correspondent banking, and other treasury services, as well as employee and payroll benefits solutions; and drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. It operates full-service banking centers and loan production offices across Louisiana, and in the Dallas and Houston markets. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

