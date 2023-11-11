Critical Comparison: GreenShift (GERS) & The Competition

GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) is one of 164 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GreenShift to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GreenShift and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenShift 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenShift Competitors 1007 3628 4742 55 2.41

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 24.50%. Given GreenShift’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GreenShift has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenShift N/A N/A 571.88 GreenShift Competitors $4.32 billion $400.55 million -261.94

This table compares GreenShift and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GreenShift’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GreenShift. GreenShift is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GreenShift and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenShift N/A N/A N/A GreenShift Competitors -11.59% -1.61% 0.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GreenShift shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GreenShift rivals beat GreenShift on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products. The company licenses its technologies to ethanol producers. GreenShift Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

