Critical Comparison: Incitec Pivot (INCZY) & Its Rivals

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) is one of 126 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Incitec Pivot to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Incitec Pivot pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Incitec Pivot pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 103.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Incitec Pivot is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Incitec Pivot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incitec Pivot N/A N/A N/A Incitec Pivot Competitors -19.14% -37.17% -3.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Incitec Pivot and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Incitec Pivot and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incitec Pivot 1 0 0 0 1.00 Incitec Pivot Competitors 806 2972 3759 19 2.40

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 43.10%. Given Incitec Pivot’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Incitec Pivot has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Incitec Pivot and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Incitec Pivot N/A N/A 11.60 Incitec Pivot Competitors $2.72 billion $121.06 million 7.61

Incitec Pivot’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Incitec Pivot. Incitec Pivot is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Incitec Pivot competitors beat Incitec Pivot on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers. It also manufactures and sells industrial explosives, such as ammonium nitrate and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries; and manufactures, imports, and sells industrial chemicals to the agriculture and specialist industries. Incitec Pivot Limited was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

