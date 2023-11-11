Critical Contrast: TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Free Report) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cincinnati Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp N/A N/A N/A TC Bancshares 4.75% 1.12% 0.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $15.28 million 2.49 $1.42 million N/A N/A TC Bancshares $17.36 million 3.46 $1.76 million N/A N/A

TC Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Summary

TC Bancshares beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction and land loans; commercial business loans; and consumer loans. The company also invests in securities, primarily mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as CF Bancorp and changed its name to Cincinnati Bancorp in March 2015. Cincinnati Bancorp was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.