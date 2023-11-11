CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
