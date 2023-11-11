CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Raised to $24.00 at HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CBAY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Shares of CBAY opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 12.52.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $59,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $59,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,017 shares of company stock worth $3,101,198 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after buying an additional 4,854,593 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,742 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

