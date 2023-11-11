Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) versus Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Head to Head Review

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 0 4 2 0 2.33 Full Truck Alliance 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dassault Systèmes and Full Truck Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Full Truck Alliance has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.29%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 17.76% 18.57% 9.67% Full Truck Alliance 21.26% 4.88% 4.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Full Truck Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $5.97 billion 9.74 $981.43 million $0.84 51.79 Full Truck Alliance $976.29 million 7.87 $58.97 million $0.22 31.59

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Full Truck Alliance. Full Truck Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Full Truck Alliance on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences. The company provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

