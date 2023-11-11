David Love Acquires 52,493 Shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) Stock

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) insider David Love bought 52,493 shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £7,873.95 ($9,719.73).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:GR1T opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.25. Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has a one year low of GBX 12.45 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 36 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Grit Real Estate Income Group alerts:

About Grit Real Estate Income Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.