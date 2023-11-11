Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Decisive Dividend in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst M. Stevens now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Decisive Dividend’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Decisive Dividend’s FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Decisive Dividend had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of C$30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.10 million.

Decisive Dividend Stock Down 2.6 %

About Decisive Dividend

Shares of DE opened at C$7.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.24. Decisive Dividend has a 52 week low of C$4.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.84.

(Get Free Report)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.