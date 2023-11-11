Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

