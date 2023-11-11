Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $63.56, with a volume of 61448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,321,000 after buying an additional 466,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diodes by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after buying an additional 169,840 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $83.61.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

