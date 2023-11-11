DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $3.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in DISH Network by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

