Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.35

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$63.35 and last traded at C$62.44, with a volume of 21416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.46.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$65.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

