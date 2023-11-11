Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Domino’s Pizza worth $22,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 386,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $378.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.33. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.62.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,038. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

