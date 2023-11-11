Donald O. Mondano Sells 1,600 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.2 %

MAN stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 15.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

