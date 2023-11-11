DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after buying an additional 962,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after buying an additional 527,592 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,600,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,853,000 after buying an additional 440,056 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

