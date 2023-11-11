Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 1.0 %

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $412.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $67.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $64,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $261,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.