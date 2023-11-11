Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $17,690,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $64,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $261,020.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EGLE opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

