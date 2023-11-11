Emerson Electric Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emerson Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
NYSE:EMR opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric
In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.08%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
