Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to $7.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.75 to $7.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXK. TD Securities reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.60 million, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.53. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

