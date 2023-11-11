Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) versus MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Financial Review

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

MGE Energy has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of MGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGE Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Enel Chile 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MGE Energy and Enel Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MGE Energy currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.79%. Given MGE Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MGE Energy is more favorable than Enel Chile.

Dividends

MGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. MGE Energy pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel Chile pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MGE Energy has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years and Enel Chile has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Enel Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGE Energy and Enel Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGE Energy $714.52 million 3.62 $110.95 million $3.28 21.83 Enel Chile $5.43 billion 0.77 $1.38 billion $1.11 2.71

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than MGE Energy. Enel Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MGE Energy and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGE Energy 16.58% 10.72% 4.66% Enel Chile 26.84% 127.33% 47.10%

Summary

Enel Chile beats MGE Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal-fired, gas-fired, and renewable energy sources. MGE Energy, Inc. founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. It distributes electricity in various municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. The company also engages in the sale and transportation of natural gas, and provision of engineering consulting services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. (SNSE:ENELCHILE) operates as a subsidiary of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL).

