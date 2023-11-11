Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,035 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $20,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

