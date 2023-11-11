Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,700 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,490 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of HP worth $21,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.62 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

