Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,427 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $22,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,740 shares of company stock worth $6,944,642 over the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 2.9 %

SMG stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.88%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

