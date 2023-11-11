Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704,066 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of J. M. Smucker worth $22,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $163.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.59.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

About J. M. Smucker



The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

