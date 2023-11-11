Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. abrdn plc lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $52.79 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.